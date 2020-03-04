Thunder Bay Police asking public to come forward with any information on Court Street South sudden death 

The Thunder Bay Police Service is making another appeal for public assistance as the investigation into a sudden death continues.

Police were alerted to the death after a passerby in the 300-block of Court Street South saw what they believed to be a body around 9:45 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020.

When police arrived they confirmed the presence of a deceased person. Members of the service's Major Crimes Unit are now investigating the circumstances surrounding the death.

Police told media personnel on Tuesday that they are now looking for witnesses who may have seen or interacted with a female, possibly in distress, in an area of Court Street South, between John Street and Fort William Road between the hours of 11 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 28 and 9 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 29.

"We would be very appreciative of learning any information or observations anybody made in that area," said Thunder Bay Police Det. Inspector John Fennel said on Tuesday.

Police say investigators are especially interested in speaking with witnesses who may have seen or interacted with this female between the hours of 11 p.m. and midnight in the previously-mentioned area.

Fennel said that the female most likely would've been alone during the time frame provided by the police service.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police by calling 684-1200 or can submit anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.