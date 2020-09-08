Thunder Bay police make multiple arrests in connection to weekend break and enters

Members of the Thunder Bay Police Service responded to three separate reports of break and enters over the weekend.

According to police, officers were first dispatched to the Baggage Building on 100 Pearl Street following reports of a break and enter in progress around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday. A male had reportedly entered the building through forced entry.

When officers arrived they entered the building and immediately located and arrested a 48-year-old Thunder Bay man without further incident. The man has been charged with breaking and entering, and breach of probation.

Police were then dispatched to the second incident just after 2 a.m. on Sunday, following reports of a break and enter at a pharmacy in the 200 block of Memorial Avenue.

An 18-year-old male suspect was located and arrested at the scene without further incident. He was transported to the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre for further evaluation and treatment of an injury believed to have been sustained from a broken window at the pharmacy.

The 18-year-old has been charged with break and enter, according to police.

Just before 4:30 a.m. on Sunday, police were again dispatched to a third incident following reports of a break-in at a room at the Midtown Inn on 61 Cumberland Street North.

When police arrived they learned a male suspect had entered a room through forced entry. The accused was located and arrested without further incident.

According to police, the accused attempted to flee from officers while at the Thunder Bay Police Service headquarters.

As a result, a 22-year-old man from Thunder Bay has been charged with break and enter, resist of a peace officer and theft under $5,000.

All three accused appeared in bail court this weekend and were released from custody with future appearance dates.