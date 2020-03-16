Thunder Bay Police arrest seven people for drug trafficking after disturbance reported on Kingsway Avenue

The Thunder Bay Police Service (TBPS) has arrested seven individuals for drug trafficking after receiving reports of a disturbance in the 500 block of Kingsway Avenue, just before 4 p.m. on Friday, March 13.

When officers arrived to the scene, they located an apartment unit believed to be the subject of the disturbance, which also appeared to be the site of ongoing drug trafficking activity, police said in a press release on Monday.

As a result of an investigation into the original disturbance, police located pills believed to be percocets, crack cocaine, and paraphernalia consistent with drug trafficking.

According to police, the seven individuals inside the apartment were arrested and charged with multiple drug-trafficking related offences, including possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

Five of the accused are from the Thunder Bay area, while the two others are from Winnipeg and Toronto.

All seven appeared in bail court on Saturday, March 14 and were remanded into custody with future appearance dates.