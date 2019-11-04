Thunder Bay police arrest woman accused of attempting to break into north-side homes

A 34-year-old woman has been arrested after a pair of attempted break and enters to two homes on Thunder Bay's north side.

Thunder Bay police said the accused, who matched the description of the suspect, was arrested by officers after the incidents on Sunday morning.

Police said the first incident happened just before 9 a.m. in the 400 block of Dufferin Street, when a suspect tried to enter the home through the back door. The suspect fled, dropping a bag of tools, when the homeowner came outside.

About an hour later, police received reports of another incident, this time on the 100 block of Hill Street South.

The accused is charged with break and enter, as well as possession of break-in instruments.

The woman appeared in court on Monday and has been remanded into custody.