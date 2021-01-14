Thunder Bay police see calls for service drop in 2020

The COVID-19 pandemic led to Thunder Bay police responding more than 4,000 fewer calls for service in 2020 when compared to the previous year, the service's annual report states.

The Thunder Bay Police Service's 2020 annual report was presented Tuesday to the city's police services board.

The report states police received about 50,800 calls for service in 2020, down from more than 54,400 in 2019.

"The pandemic had a dramatic impact on our calls for service," the report stated. "The total number of property crimes dropped dramatically in 2020, reflecting the outcome from the provincial lockdown in response to the pandemic."

In presenting the report to the board on Tuesday, police Director of Communications and Technology Chris Adams noted the fewest calls for service over the course of 2020 came during the month of April (about 3,050 calls).

"This was indicative of the fact that many people were obviously working from home," Adams told the board. "Many of the local businesses retailing were closed down, and essentially activity in the city was hugely impacted from the pandemic."

Also down were incidents of violent crime, with 1,875 reported in 2020. In 2019, police dealt with 2,031 violent crime incidents.

Mental health calls also dropped slightly last year, Adams said.

"However, those calls for service that involve people in crisis continue to be something that certainly is a challenge for our resources," Adams said. "And fortunately, we have a number of programs now in place that are trying to alleviate the workload issues that are associated with these, and also in all instances when we look at these types of calls."

"We're actively working with community partners to look at the core root the causes of these incidents, as has been stated in the strategic plan, and the research that went into that," he said. "It's very clear that policing is a partnership and that many of the issues that police deal with really relate to some very deep-rooted community challenges that cannot be solved overnight, but still require a great deal of collaboration and cooperation."

In 2020, police responded to eight homicides (three led to charges of first-degree murder, and the remainder were second-degree).

Incidents of sexual assault and assault were down, while assault with a weapon and aggravated assault cases increased.

One point of concern was the number of assaults on police officers. The number was down in 2020, at 36, when compared to 44 the previous year. But Adams said the number has stayed relatively consistent for some time (there were 34 assaults on police officers 2016, 39 in 2017, and 52 in 2018).

Police Chief Sylvie Hauth was unable to break those numbers down further when asked by board member and Mayor Bill Mauro, if assaults tend to happen more when an officer is working alone.

"I can tell you that through our current deployments, there are areas of the city that are mandatory two-officer, no matter what," Hauth said. "However, in terms of the work that we do day-to-day, we support each other to every call."

"Usually there is a unit accompanying another unit," she said. "Just kind of the buddy system to ensure that we're safe."

Meanwhile, property crimes — including break and enters, theft of or from motor vehicles, shoplifting, fraud, mischief, and arson — dropped in 2020 when compared to 2019.

Impaired driving charges increased from 204 in 2019 to 299 in 2020. Missing persons cases dropped, from 862 in 2019 to 638 in 2020.

Police clearance rates were again good in 2020, Adams told the board. The service's weighted clearance rate — which essentially gives more-serious crimes more statistical weight than less-serious crimes in terms of closure rates — was higher than the average for Ontario and Canada.

"Our clearance rate ... in total was 55.73, whereas in Ontario, the average is about 40.18," Adams said. "In Canada, it's even lower, at 37.08. So I think that really does speak a great deal to the work that's being done."