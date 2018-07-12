Violent crime calls up in 2018: Thunder Bay Police Service

Violent crime is on the increase in Thunder Bay, the city's police force said in its newly-released 2018 annual report.

The report, released this week, shows city police received more than 51,000 calls for service in 2018, with officers being dispatched to about 45,000 calls.

The Thunder Bay Police Service has released its 2018 annual report ... and it was another very busy year for officers. We hear more from the service's director of communications and technology. 5:23

More than 20,000 of the calls were reportable, while the remainder still involved an officer being dispatched, but turned out to be minor enough that a report didn't need to be written, police said.

"Total crimes of violence ... have been climbing very steadily since 2015," Thunder Bay Police Service Director of Communications and Technology Chris Adams told the city's police services board this week. "In ... 2018, we had 190 robberies to investigate, eight homicides."

The report also shows police investigated 10 attempted murders, 145 sexual assaults, one sexual assault with a weapon, more than 1,000 assaults, 13 sexual offences against children, and 31 incidents of forcible confinement or kidnapping.

Assaults on police officers up

There were 13 extortion investigations, 152 cases of criminal harassment, 221 incidents of uttering threats, and one instance of criminal negligence causing death.

"There were 52 assaults against police officers," Adams said. "And that has significantly increased again year to year to year."

There were also more than 5,500 property crimes reported in 2018, with more than 2,150 of those being thefts under $5,000.

"Of that, 747 were shopliftings," Adams said. "The community is seeing a definite rise in these kind of thefts."

"They are becoming more dangerous to deal with," he said.

Adams said many retailers in Thunder Bay have turned to hiring security to prevent shoplifting incidents. However, many of those stores only rely on the presence of a security guard as a deterrent, and still maintain a policy that prevents a security guard or employee from directly intervening.

"Video camera surveillance has increased in most retail establishments, which helps police," Adams said. "But it also creates a lot more work."

There were also 1,690 mental health calls, and nearly 3,400 calls involving family violence.

Many missing persons

Also reported were nearly 850 missing people, which Adams said are very labour-intensive investigations.

Toronto, for example, sees about 4,500 missing persons cases per year, he said.

"When you look at that from a ratio of per 100,000 population ... that would have made Toronto about 144 per 100,000," Adams said.

Thunder Bay Police Chief Sylvie Hauth said police have been working with outside organizations, such as schools, so they can investigate missing person cases more efficiently.

"We were getting a lot of reports where people were just saying 'a person's missing, here you go,' and just not enough information, or a lot of back-end information was missing," she said.

Now, however, police have asked schools to gather more information about their students at the start of the school year, such as social media account handles. That allows more information to be turned over to police quickly in the event a student is reported missing.

"There's a lot of information that we can use in the investigation, that we didn't used to have, or we'd have to wait for," Hauth said.

The entire 2018 annual report is available on the Thunder Bay Police Service website.