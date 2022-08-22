Police investigate disturbance on Thunder Bay's north side
Thunder Bay police are advising people of an increased police presence on Ambrose Street Monday morning.
Major Crimes Unit involved; police advise of increased presence on Ambrose Street
Officers were dispatched to the 200 block of the street at about 4:30 a.m. Monday with reports of a disturbance.
Police remained at the scene later Monday morning, and members of the Major Crimes Unit are involved in the investigation.
No further details have yet been provided.