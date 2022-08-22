Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Thunder Bay

Police investigate disturbance on Thunder Bay's north side

Thunder Bay police are advising people of an increased police presence on Ambrose Street Monday morning.

Major Crimes Unit involved; police advise of increased presence on Ambrose Street

Thunder Bay police continue to hold a scene on Ambrose Street on Monday afternoon. Officers were dispatched to the location, in the 200 block of the street, at about 4:30 a.m. with reports of a disturbance. No further details have yet been provided. (Kris Ketonen/CBC)

Officers were dispatched to the 200 block of the street at about 4:30 a.m. Monday with reports of a disturbance.

Police remained at the scene later Monday morning, and members of the Major Crimes Unit are involved in the investigation.

No further details have yet been provided.

