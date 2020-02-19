2 Thunder Bay men charged with aggravated assault after 'serious' weekend incident, police say

Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., have arrested and charged two city men in connection to an investigation involving a "serious" weekend assault.

The assault took place on the evening of Friday, Feb. 14, 2020 at an Oliver Road residence, police stated in a written release Wednesday.

An investigation revealed the victim was at the residence of the accused, when he and another male became involved in a physical altercation.

According to police, after the fight was over, the victim was attacked by two males using weapons, and was also bound and threatened before eventually escaping.

Officers located one of the suspects in the 400 block of Oliver Road at about 6:15 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 15. Police said he tried to run away but slipped on ice and was subsequently arrested without further incident.

The second suspect was arrested Sunday morning.

A 22-year-old man is facing numerous charges, including forcible confinement, uttering threats, possession of cocaine, possession of a prohibited or restricted weapon, and resisting a peace officer.

Police also charged a 20-year-old man with aggravated assault, forcible confinement, uttering threats, and five counts of assault with a weapon.

Both appeared in bail court on Sunday, Feb. 16, and were remanded into custody with future appearance dates.