Thunder Bay police call volumes continue to climb

Thunder Bay police saw a major increase in calls for service in 2019 when compared to previous years, the service's director of communications and technology told the city's police services board on Tuesday.

The numbers come from the service's 2019 annual report, which was presented to the board.

In 2019, Chris Adams said during his presentation, Thunder Bay police responded to a total 54,464 calls "that were dealt with in various forms, by both dispatch as well as just over the phone."

In 2018, police responded to 51,411 calls, the annual report states, which itself was an increase over the 50,164 calls police dealt with in 2017.

There were just over 49,700 calls for service in 2016, and just over 43,150 the year before.

The number of violent crimes — which include homicides, assaults, robberies, kidnapping, and uttering threats — has also risen, Adams said.

According to the annual report, police responded to 2,031 violent crime calls in 2019, a four per cent increase over the previous year.

"We had six homicides, six attempted murders, 165 robberies, 1,211 assaults and 44 assaults against police officers in [2019]," Adams said.

But the most significant increase seen by police in 2019 was in property crime; Adams told the board that the 6,438 property crime calls received by police in 2019 represented a 17 per cent increase over 2018.

The 2019 property crime calls break down as follows:

732 break and enters.

275 vehicle thefts.

More than 3,000 reports of thefts under $5,000.

1,374 shoplifting incidents.

"The source of many of these crimes really has to be traced back to the high amount of drug trafficking and the high addiction rate in the city," Adams said. "We have a lot of very desperate situations to deal with here."

Mental health calls increase

Police are also seeing an increase in mental health calls, Adams said.

"These are dealing with people in crisis," he said. "Our officers are dispatched to provide as much service as they can to people who are in crisis."

Adams said police benefit from the Joint Mobile Crisis Response Team, which pairs officers with mental health workers, when responding to mental health calls.

"This illustrates, once again, the mental health crisis that our community is certainly facing, and how much it dominates our time and resources," Adams said.

Police responded to 1,929 mental health calls in 2019, up from 1,690 the year before.

Support from outside agencies

Domestic violence calls numbered 3,469 last year; those call volumes have remained in that range for the past five years, the annual report shows.

There were 862 missing person calls — that number has stayed relatively stable since 2016 — and 2,374 calls regarding intoxicated people, a number that has dropped since 2015, when 3,376 intoxicated person calls were received by police.

The "vast majority" of missing person cases are resolved within 24-48 hours, Adams said, while the drop in intoxicated person calls can be attributed to community organizations like the Street Outreach Services (SOS) program.

"These are situations that are not necessarily always best dealt with by police," Adams said of intoxicated persons. "There are other agencies and other forms of support."