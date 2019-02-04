Thunder Bay police searching for suspects in Sunday morning weapons call

Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., say they're looking for two suspects who allegedly broke into a south-side home while possibly armed over the weekend.

Officers were called to a home in the 300 block of Brodie Street — between Arthur Street and Ridgeway Street E. — just before 3 a.m. on Sunday Feb. 3, city police said in a written release issued Monday afternoon. The call for service involved weapons, according to police.

The emergency task unit contained the area while the home was evacuated, officials said, but the suspects had reportedly left before police arrived. They remained at-large as of Monday afternoon and police said they're still searching for them.

Several people inside the home were arrested, however, police said, on outstanding warrants.

Police said the suspects and the people in the home knew each other.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Thunder Bay police or Crime Stoppers.