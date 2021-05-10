Don't toss that plastic — Thunder Bay plans to expand its list of recyclables

You can start saving up your yogurt containers, as Thunder Bay could accept nearly all types of recyclable plastic for curbside recycling by next May.

The northwestern Ontario city's council will look over a proposal from administration to accept the material — known as plastics 3 through 7, which include materials like containers, lids and plastic bags — next year.

The numbers refer to a code label used on plastics to easily say what that material is made of.

The desire to be able to recycle all plastics has been a longstanding issue, since the city underwent a public waste consultation in 2014.

"We've got the infrastructure in place and we can collect it," said Jason Sherband, the manager of solid waste and recycling services with the City of Thunder Bay.

Better sorting available

Last year, the city started taking more No. 1 and No. 2 plastics, and this would expand on that, Sherband said.

"The big thing now is we have the ability to be able to process that material, and we have markets for it," he said, noting infrastructure upgrades are now complete to allow for sorting.

"I think we all know that the community, for as long as I can remember, has been wanting to do more in terms of being able to recycle more," Sherband said.

He said that on Monday, council will debate approval of the program, as well as a $134,000 increase to the budget to pick up more material. However, that cost could be reduced, depending on the value of the plastics collected, which would then be sold on the commodities market.

For years, people in Thunder Bay have had to sort through their plastics to ensure their bins are accepted. (John Gaudi/CBC )

Sherband said the addition of more plastics in the recycling stream is the most common request he hears from the public.

"They look at other programs, maybe in other parts of the province, and see that they they can do more. So this really is the missing piece for us in terms of completing the program. And this would allow us to essentially be on par with with most programs across the province now if this was accepted."

New Ontario system set for 2026

The collection of all plastics through the municipal recycling program is inevitable, Sherband said, as the province has mandated a new system to be in place for all eligible communities by 2026. That program, details of which aren't yet known, will include additional materials that will be collected for recycling.

Getting ahead of the mandated collection though, is a good thing for the city, Sherband said.

"The reality is that that's four years from now and and we have an ability as we sit here today to be able to do it ... and it was something that council asked us to report back on when they approved the new recycling contract a year ago.

"We have an ability to do what we are recommending, and to move forward and do it."