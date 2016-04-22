Here are the planned road closures and projects in Thunder Bay this summer

Spring and summer means roadwork and special events in Thunder Bay, Ont., and with that, the city has released a list of planned street closures. Officials have also provided a list of other road and sidewalk improvement projects that might impact traffic.

Administration says the city is investing $30 million in 2019 on road and sidewalk rehabilitation, residential paving, sanitary and storm sewers, watermain repair and replacement, bridge and culvert work and streetlight renewal.

Planned road closures for special events for summer 2019:

Location: Lyon Boulevard from Arundel Street to Current Avenue; Lyon Boulevard West from Arundel Street to Algoma Street; Arundel Street from Lyon Boulevard to Lyon Boulevard (one lane); and Current Avenue from Lyon Boulevard to Cuyler Street.

Date/Time: Saturday, June 1 from 9:50 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Reason: Thunder Bay Metre Eaters' June Classic five and 10 kilometre race

Location: Saul Laskin Drive from Bobby Curtola Drive South to Bobby Curtola Drive North

Date/Time: Sunday, June 2, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Reason: Walk for Arthritis

Parts of Waverley and Algoma Streets will be closed June 16 for the Thunder Bay Pride parade. (Thunder Bay Pride Association)

Location: Waverley Street from Banning Street to Algoma Street; Algoma Street from Waverley Street to Bay Street

Date/Time: Sunday, June 16 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Reason: Pride Parade

Location: Bobby Curtola Drive from Saul Laskin Drive South to Saul Laskin Drive North; Saul Laskin Drive from Bobby Curtola Drive South to Bobby Curtola Drive North

Date/Time: Friday, June 21 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.

Reason: National Indigenous People's Day

Location: Waverly Street from Secord Street to Red River Road; Park Avenue from Secord Street to Waverley Street

Date/Time: Saturday, June 22 from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Reason: Finn Festival event

Parts of Waverley Street and Park Avenue will be closed June 22 for Finn Fest. (www.finnfestival2016.com)

Location: Bobby Curtola Drive from Saul Laskin Drive South to Saul Laskin Drive North; Saul Laskin Drive from Bobby Curtola Drive South to Bobby Curtola Drive North; Sleeping Giant Parkway from Saul Laskin Drive South to the Skatepark

Date/Time: Wednesday, July 3 at 6:00 a.m. until Monday, July 8 at 6:00 p.m.

Reason: Thunder Bay Blues Festival

Location: Bobby Curtola Drive from Saul Laskin Drive South to Saul Laskin Drive North; Saul Laskin Drive from Bobby Curtola Drive South to Bobby Curtola Drive North

Time/Date: Friday, Aug. 9 from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. and Saturday, Aug. 10 from 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Reason: BrewHa Festival

Upcoming sewer and watermain work that might impact traffic

Road rehabilitation and storm sewer work continues on Blucher Avenue

Balmoral Street will be closed to through traffic between Oliver Road and John Street for four to five weeks starting in late May to facilitate storm sewer construction. Local access only and access to George Burke Park will be at Montgomery Street.

The west portion of Shuniah Street, the north portion of Huron Street, the east portion of Otto Street and the south portion of Albany Street are currently undergoing watermain cleaning and will then be lined with cement mortar. The work involves excavating pits in various locations to access the watermains. The streets are driveable.

Central Avenue between Balmoral Street and the Central Avenue Tap House is currently under construction, as the existing watermain is being replaced. The work is off the road and will only have minor impacts on traffic at the Central Avenue and Amber Drive intersection.

Hinton Street between Crescent Avenue and Whalen Street will be closed to through traffic due to the reconstruction of the sanitary sewer and watermain. The road will also be resurfaced. Work is expected to take up to eight weeks to complete.

Sewer and water replacement and road reconstruction is scheduled for Syndicate Avenue North, Pruden Street, McKellar Street, Dease Street and Finlayson Street. There will be local access only in areas impacted by the construction. Roads will be closed to through traffic. Work will continue for the full 2019 construction season.

Road, street lighting, bridge and sidewalk improvements

Residential resurfacing work is scheduled to begin on Huron Crescent, McBean Street, Tokio Street, Phyllis Street, Cardinal Court, and Moodie Street.

Sidewalk reconstruction is scheduled on sections of Crawford Avenue, Brown Street and McKellar Street. There will be disruptions to local access within the work areas.