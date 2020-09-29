Skip to Main Content
Plane glides to Thunder Bay airport after running out of fuel
Thunder Bay

Plane glides to Thunder Bay airport after running out of fuel

A single-engine aircraft glided to the runway at the Thunder Bay International Airport on Sunday morning, after running out of fuel.
Jeff Walters · CBC News ·
A Piper PA-28 aircraft, similar to the one pictured above, glided to the runway at the Thunder Bay International Airport after running out of fuel on Sunday morning. (Shutterstock / Fotogenix)

A single-engine aircraft glided to the runway at the Thunder Bay International Airport on Sunday morning, after running out of fuel.

The Transportation Safety Board said a privately registered Piper PA 28-180 aircraft was on a flight from St. Andrews Airport, near Winnipeg, to Thunder Bay, with one pilot and one passenger on board.

When the aircraft was approaching the city's airport, the pilot received a fuel indication light, and at that point, the pilot switched fuel tanks.

While still on its approach the plane's engine stopped running.

Fortunately, the pilot was able to glide the aircraft onto the runway, and the plane had enough momentum to continue onto the taxiway. It was then towed to the apron.

The plane's two fuel tanks were found to be empty after an inspection.

The Transportation Safety Board said it has logged the incident.

There were no injuries.

About the Author

Jeff Walters

Reporter/Editor

Born and raised in Thunder Bay, Jeff is proud to work in his hometown, as well as throughout northwestern Ontario. Away from work, you can find him skiing (on water or snow), curling, out at the lake or flying.

    CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

    now