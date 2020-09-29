Plane glides to Thunder Bay airport after running out of fuel

A single-engine aircraft glided to the runway at the Thunder Bay International Airport on Sunday morning, after running out of fuel.

The Transportation Safety Board said a privately registered Piper PA 28-180 aircraft was on a flight from St. Andrews Airport, near Winnipeg, to Thunder Bay, with one pilot and one passenger on board.

When the aircraft was approaching the city's airport, the pilot received a fuel indication light, and at that point, the pilot switched fuel tanks.

While still on its approach the plane's engine stopped running.

Fortunately, the pilot was able to glide the aircraft onto the runway, and the plane had enough momentum to continue onto the taxiway. It was then towed to the apron.

The plane's two fuel tanks were found to be empty after an inspection.

The Transportation Safety Board said it has logged the incident.

There were no injuries.