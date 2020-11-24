$350M class action lawsuit launched against City of Thunder Bay over pipe leaks

A proposed $350-million class action lawsuit alleges the City of Thunder Bay is responsible for a series of leaks and damage to pipes and plumbing systems that has affected hundreds of people in the city.

The action, filed in Toronto and being brought forward by Toronto-based law firm Roy O'Connor LLP, claims the city's addition of sodium hydroxide to the drinking water supply caused the widespread pinhole leak issues.

Sodium hydroxide was first added to the entire water system in 2018 to try to reduce the amount of lead in water for homes with lead service pipes, before being discontinued early this year. City officials have repeatedly refused to comment on the issue and have not said publicly whether the additive is responsible for the leaks.

The case's representative plaintiff is Patsy Stadnyk, who organized a city hall rally earlier this fall for people who were affected.

Stadnyk previously told CBC News that she dealt with pipe bursts at one of her rental properties, which resulted in repairs totalling over $8,000.

"This is a real problem and major source of stress for the people serviced by the City's water supply," Stadnyk said in a written statement distributed by the law firm.

"Thousands of homes and other properties have already been damaged and many people are worried if their property will be next. As residents know, we have been trying to get the City to respond to the situation and damages but with no success."

The statement of claim alleges the city had a legal duty to residents, businesses and other organizations of the water supply to ensure there would not be unnecessary corrosion to their pipes and plumbing systems, which was breached by the city using the additive.

There were alternatives, rather than sodium hydroxide, to address lead levels in the water, the statement of claim alleges.

The claims have yet to be tested in court. The City of Thunder Bay did not respond to CBC's request for comment.