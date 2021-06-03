Photographer frustrated over different interpretations of Ontario COVID regulations

Inconsistent interpretations of Ontario's COVID regulations have one small business owner in Thunder Bay, Ont., frustrated she cannot do her job in the city, but could in other parts of the province.

Shannon Lepere, the owner of Shannon Lepere Photography, said provincial regulations state only commercial and industrial photography is permitted, with an emphasis on retail photography studios being closed.

Lepere called the Thunder Bay District Health Unit to clarify if she would be able to take photos outdoors, using proper distancing rules, and ensuring only members of the same household are together.

She was told that would be against the rules.

"Why is it restricting outdoor [photography] you know, when you know, you can go golfing, you can go to the park, you can do all these things outside," she said.

"I can bring my camera to the park with my son, photograph him, but if I do it for someone else, then it's not allowed."

Lepere said other health units in the province have different interpretations.

A spokesperson for the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed to CBC News that outdoor photography would be permitted.

"As such, assuming a commercial photographer was adhering to the requirements under Ontario Regulation 82/20 and any local instructions under the local Medical Officer of Health including gathering, physical distancing and other COVID safety limits and requirements under the Regulation via a COVID business safety plan, such activities could take place," the spokesperson said in a statement.

Lepere said she understands the local health unit is interpreting the rules differently, but said it is frustrating to have her business shuttered, while others in the province can open.

"It just becomes frustrating to know that other health units are opening up, and obviously have read the rules in a different light."

"To know that we might not be able to work outside until phase two," she said, "we just want to work safely to keep our small businesses going."

Lepere said she had worked just 11 days in five months for 2021. She said the bulk of her work takes place in May through October, and losing two months of her busiest season is difficult.

She said there are many occasions that people still want to mark, even during the pandemic, such as the birth of a child, an anniversary or family photos.

Lepere said there is demand, and it is "heartbreaking" to have to turn people away, and not document the special moments in their life.

"I feel like photography has been forgotten about, in terms of all these restrictions. It's not black and while with photography. It's not all shot in a studio. I probably shoot 90 per cent of my work outside, even in a normal year."

The Thunder Bay District Health Unit did not respond to CBC's request for comment.