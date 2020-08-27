Thunder Bay police are warning people about a phone scam that's making the rounds in the city.

In the scam, a fraudster claiming to be calling on behalf of the City of Thunder Bay tells would-be victims they owe money.

However, police said the scammers actually appear to be after personal information, such as birth dates.

Police warn that the calls may be part of an ongoing phishing scam, in which fraudsters will try to trick people into providing their personal information, or try to steal passwords, account numbers, or Social Insurance numbers.

Scammers may then use the information to attempt to get access to a victim's email, bank or credit card accounts, or steal their identity.

Police advise people not to provide any organization with any personal information, unless you can verify their legitimacy.

If a suspicious phone call is received, hang up, and independently contact the organization or institution in question to verify the status of any accounts.