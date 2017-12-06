Thunder Bay, Ont., police warn of phone scam

Thunder Bay police are warning city residents after a spike in reports about a phone scam targeting local numbers.

Police said they've received dozens of complaints about the same, in which fraudsters say they're representing the federal government, and tell victims there's a problem connected to their social insurance number.

The caller make ask victims to withdraw money from their financial institution, and become aggressive or threatening if the victim doesn't comply.

Police said the calls are scams, and advise people not to provide payment to unsolicited callers.

If there is any concern that the caller may be legitimate, hang up and get a hold of the institution or agency directly. Neer call a number provided by a potential fraudster, or a number that shows up on caller ID during one of the calls.

Police also encourage people to speak with potentially-vulnerable family members or friends about the scams, and advise them not to panic if they receieve one of the calls.