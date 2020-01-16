Thunder Bay, Ont., police warn of social insurance number phone scam

Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., are warning people of a phone scam involving social insurance numbers that's targeting city residents.

In the scam, fraudsters are calling city residents, claiming residents' social insurance numbers (SIN) are connected to a crime.

The fraudsters ask the target for the last three digits of their SIN, telling them if the numbers aren't provided, the target will be contacted, and potentially arrested, by police.

Police are reminding residents that the calls are a scam.

Police advise people not to give out their SIN, and hang up the phone. Never call any numbers provided by a suspicious caller, nor provide any payments to callers (especially if they require payment in things like pre-paid credit cards, or gift cards).

And while a number on a caller ID display may look official, police also remind people that caller IDs can be masked, and made to look like the call is coming from an official number.

Police said they're unable to stop the calls from being made, and ask people not to contact them about attempted phone fraud.

Instead, those who want to learn more about the scams are advised to contact the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre.