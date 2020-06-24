Thunder Bay City Council approves resumption of more services

The City of Thunder Bay is easing restrictions put in place to stop the spread of COVID-19 as it moves forward with its Phase 2 reopening.

City council approved the steps at its Monday meeting, the city said, and will see more services resume and facilities reopen in the coming days and weeks.

Among the steps being taken is the reopening of the Algoma Child Centre, which is scheduled to happen as early as June 29.

Sandy Beach is scheduled to reopen to the public on July 6, although Boulevard Lake Beach and outdoor pools will be closed for the summer.

Splash pads at North End Recreation Centre, County Park, and Franklin Park will open July 8, with some features – including slides and water cannons – remaining out of service.

The city said the splash pad at Prince Arthur's Landing will remain closed for the time being.

The North McIntyre, Oliver Road, Current River, and West Thunder community centres are scheduled to open by July 20.

Community event licences, meanwhile, are cancelled until July 31, while small events involving less than 10 people may be permitted.

Outdoor weddings, funerals, or religious services with up to 50 people in attendance are allowed, the city said.

The 55 Plus Centre and Fort William Stadium will remain closed until Aug. 31, the city said.

A report to council on the status of other facilities – including arenas, indoor pools, outdoor sports fields, and youth programs – is due in July, the city said.