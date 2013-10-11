Thunder Bay re-instituting paid parking, transit fares

Starting Monday, Thunder Bay residents will once again have to pay for parking at city meters, and pay for rides on public transit.

The City of Thunder Bay suspended paid parking, and temporarily eliminated transit fares, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Starting Monday, the city will once again issue tickets for vehicles parked at expired meters.

Front-door boarding of transit busses will also resume Monday, the city said.

The city said transit passes are available at city hall, however an appointment is required as city hall remains closed to the public.

Appointments can be made by calling 625-2230 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday to Friday.

Changes are also being implemented at Pioneer Ridge and Jasper Place.

Effective immediately, two visitors will be allowed at one time during outdoor visits, and COVID-19 tests for visitors are no longer required.

The city said playgrounds will remain closed for the time being, as the city waits for new COVID-related operating guidelines.