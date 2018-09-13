Phase three reopening 'not a surprise': Thunder Bay mayor

Thunder Bay's mayor says the province's shift into the third phase of its COVID-19 reopening this week is not a surprise.

"We could all probably feel it coming," Bill Mauro said Tuesday. "There was some preconditioning last week by [Premier Doug Ford]."

"One of the things, as municipal associations, that we've been asking for is as much lead time as possible for when the decision is made, because when it's made, it leads to an expectation in the community, and there are guidelines that have to be developed and implemented."

According to the province, phase three will allow "nearly all businesses and public spaces" to reopen.

Indoor gathering limits will increase to 50 people, while up to 100 people can gather outdoors; physical distancing measures must be maintained.

Most businesses can reopen provided they're able to implement appropriate health and safety measures, the province said.

The Thunder Bay District Health Unit service area is among those that are allowed to move into phase three on Friday.

Council to debate mandatory masks

Mauro, however, said he's still moving forward with a resolution that will ask the health unit to implement a mandatory mask policy.

The resolution will be tabled at the July 20 meeting of Thunder Bay City Council, and would apply to indoor public spaces, and city transit.

"I think there's a lot of people that are wondering why aren't we doing this?" he said. "There are a number of areas across the province that are doing it now."

"For people that are opposed, I understand that," Mauro said. "But I have a concern still. Schools will be reopening possibly in the fall. There's a second wave that everybody seems to suspect will occur."

Mauro said another concern is flu season.

"This can change very quickly," he said. "I don't think we're out of it yet. For me, fundamentally, not a lot changes until there's a vaccine."

Mauro said any mandatory mask order would need to come from the health unit.

A similar resolution was previously considered by city council, and was defeated 10-3.