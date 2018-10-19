Police investigate after pedestrian struck by pickup truck in Thunder Bay, Ont.

A 21-year-old woman from Thunder Bay, Ont., has been transported to the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre after a motor vehicle collision on Dawson Road on Thursday evening.

According to written statement on Friday from the Thunder Bay Police Service, a white Dodge Ram pickup truck was travelling westbound on Dawson Road — between Highway 11/17 and Strand Avenue — when the 52-year-old driver came across several pedestrians crossing the roadway.

In an effort to avoid hitting the pedestrians, police said the driver of the pickup truck "took evasive action ... however in doing so, [he] struck another pedestrian."

Police said a 21-year-old woman sustained serious injuries and was transported to the hospital for medical treatment where she remains in the Intensive Care Unit.

The 52-year-old driver did not sustain any injuries.

The roadway was closed for several hours, according to Friday's statement, as the Thunder Bay Police Traffic Unit attended the scene to gather evidence.

The investigation is ongoing and police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the collision to contact the Thunder Bay Police Traffic Unit at 807-684-1276.