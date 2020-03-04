Thunder Bay police investigate collision that sent pedestrian to hospital Wednesday morning

Thunder Bay police are investigating a collision between a pickup truck and a pedestrian at a busy north-side intersection.

One man was taken to hospital in the incident, which occurred at about 9:45 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Oliver Road and Ray Boulevard.

Investigating officers learned a vehicle was travelling southbound on Ray Boulevard, and struck the pedestrian during a left turn onto Oliver Road.

Paramedics brought an injured male to the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre with serious injuries.

The intersection was closed for several hours on Tuesday due to the investigation, but has now been re-opened.

No further details have yet been provided.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.