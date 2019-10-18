Thunder Bay woman in wheelchair killed in collision with vehicle Thursday night

Thunder Bay Police say a woman has died after being struck by a vehicle on Thursday night.

Police responded to the incident at around 9:45 p.m., according to a news release issued Friday by the Thunder Bay Police Service.

The woman was in a wheelchair in a southbound lane of Memorial Avenue near 10th Avenue when she was struck by a southbound vehicle, police said. The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene, as did a number of witnesses.

A uniform patrol supervisor and a nearby CP Railway Police officer arrived on the scene and performed CPR on the victim, police said.

Fire and EMS then arrived on the scene and continued to provide the woman with emergency first aid. She was transported to hospital by Superior North EMS, where she was later pronounced deceased.



Police are currently notifying next of kin.



The TBPS Traffic Unit continues to investigate this incident. Any witnesses or people with information about the collision who have not spoken to police are encouraged to contact the unit at 684-1276.



