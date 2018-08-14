Skip to Main Content
Thunder Bay police investigates pedestrian collision at highway intersection
New

Thunder Bay police investigates pedestrian collision at highway intersection

Officers in Thunder Bay, Ont., are investigating a collision between a motor vehicle and a pedestrian on Monday night.

A female pedestrian was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries

CBC News ·
Police investigate a collision between a passenger van and a female pedestrian at the intersection of Red River Road and Highway 11/17 on Monday night. (Nicole Ireland/CBC)

Officers in Thunder Bay, Ont., are investigating a collision between a motor vehicle and a pedestrian on Monday night.

According to a written statement on Tuesday, police responded to a collision at approximately 11 p.m. at the intersection of Red River Road and Highway 11/17.

Police said the vehicle was travelling west bound on the highway when the driver struck a pedestrian that proceeded into the intersection against a red light

The female pedestrian was taken to hospital by ambulance with non-life threatening injuries.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us