Thunder Bay police investigates pedestrian collision at highway intersection

Officers in Thunder Bay, Ont., are investigating a collision between a motor vehicle and a pedestrian on Monday night.

According to a written statement on Tuesday, police responded to a collision at approximately 11 p.m. at the intersection of Red River Road and Highway 11/17.

Police said the vehicle was travelling west bound on the highway when the driver struck a pedestrian that proceeded into the intersection against a red light

The female pedestrian was taken to hospital by ambulance with non-life threatening injuries.