Thunder Bay rings peace bell for sister city, Gifu, Japan

The sounds of the peace bell rang out in Thunder Bay, Ont. Monday as the city held its 11th annual ceremony in honour of its sister city, Gifu, Japan.

The ceremony, held in conjunction with similar events in Gifu and around the world, commemorates those who died on July 9, 1945 during the bombing of Gifu City during the Second World War.

Though the act itself is symbolic, it comes with a genuine commitment to maintaining peace, said Coun. Brian McKinnon, who chairs the city's sister cities advisory committee.

"We have made sure that we keep this as a very active sister city," he said, noting that officials from the two cities have visited each other six or seven times so far.

"When you start getting to know people, you know, you understand them, and I'll be very blunt; it's very hard to dislike somebody when you know them well," he said. "I can't say enough about the significance of the cultural and social and general civil interaction that we've had."

Coun. Brian McKinnon chairs Thunder Bay's sister cities advisory committee. He said city officials from Gifu and Thunder Bay visit one another regularly, and added, "I'll be very blunt; it's very hard to dislike somebody when you know them well. " (Heather Kitching/CBC)

Monday's ceremony featured a colour party comprised of members of the local Royal Canadian Legion branches. It also featured a performance by the Sounds of Superior Chorus.

Gifu mayor Masanao Shibahashi was not able to make the ceremony due to Japan's current flooding crisis.

Gifu itself has not been as badly affected as other towns, McKinnon said, but Hosoe needed to be ready to provide emergency support to other cities and regions.

"Where they're located is a little inland, and their river system is a little less significant than some others so I don't think they've had the same issues," McKinnon said, adding Gifu had not yet asked for Thunder Bay's help to deal with the flooding.

The Sounds of Superior Chorus sang at Monday's peace bell ceremony. (Heather Kitching/CBC)

Acting mayor Linda Rydholm and Fort William First Nation Chief Peter Collins were the first to ring the peace bell Monday followed by the other dignitaries in attendance and then by members of the assembled crowd.

Churches across the city chimed in with their own bells at the end of the ceremony.

"This is all a reflection of people trying to work toward peace around the world," McKinnon said.

"I know it's easy to say that, and as I said in my remarks, war is easy. Peace is hard, and so we have to work at this."