Thunder Bay health unit asks PDAC mining conference attendees to self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms

Public health officials in Thunder Bay, Ont., are encouraging anyone who attended the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) conference March 1 - 4 in Toronto to monitor themselves for coronavirus, after a Sudbury man who was at the convention tested positive for COVID-19.

The man, from Sudbury in his 50s, was the first confirmed COVID-19 case in northern Ontario.

As a precaution, the Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) is advising anyone who attended the convention to self-monitor until March 18.

Self-isolate if symptoms develop

Anyone who develops symptoms such as a cough, fever, or shortness of breath, should call :

TBDHU at (807) 625-5900 or 1 (888) 294-6630

or Telehealth at 1-866-797-0000

"We will help access testing and treatment", the unit stated in a written release Wednesday.

It further advised that "if an individual is currently experiencing symptoms (cough, fever, shortness of breath), they should go home and self-isolate and call TBDHU at (807) 625-5900 or 1 (888) 294-6630 or call Telehealth at 1-866-797-0000 and we will help them access testing and treatment."

Guidance for self-monitoring and self-isolation can be found at tbdhu.com/coronavirus#self .

"At this time, we don't have any indication of a significantly elevated risk of COVID-19 exposure at the PDAC convention," DeMille said in a written statement Wednesday. "I would encourage people to remain calm in these circumstances. We are actively working with community partners to effectively respond when situations like this arise."

The Thunder Bay unit noted it is working in collaboration with Public Health Sudbury & Districts and other northern health units and we will provide further updates as they become available.

The annual PDAC conference is one of the largest mining industry events of the year, with as many as 25,000 people in attendance. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Premier Doug Ford were among the politicians who appeared at the convention.