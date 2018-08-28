Thunder Bay to examine condition of paved roads over summer

The City of Thunder Bay will hire a consultant this summer to examine the condition of over 800 kilometres of paved road.

The city will conduct its pavement condition analysis, where 64 kilometres of four-lane roads, and 745 kilometres of two-lane roads are examined.

The consultant will look for items like defects, deformations and cracking, which includes items like rutting, potholes, roughness and rippling.

The work is expected to be complete by the end of October, with information then provided to the city.

The work will be objective or subjective, meaning it may partially or wholly be done visually, or by using specialized equipment to take asphalt measurements.

The contract is expected to be awarded by the end of June.