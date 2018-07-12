City of Thunder Bay waives outdoor patio fees

Thunder Bay City Council agreed Monday to waive fees for pop-up patio permits this summer, while expediting the approval process.

The decision is an effort to help restaurants adjust to the COVID-19 pandemic, and applies to patios in private parking lots, municipal parking lots, parking lanes, and on sidewalks, the city said.

Applicants looking to set up a patio on municipal property must meet certain criteria, the city said. However, using private property only requires registration with the city.

"By finding innovative ways to allow access to city property and private parking areas and by streamlining the process, we are helping more local restaurants take advantage of patio season," Thunder Bay Mayor Bill Mauro said.

"We have seen how creative our local entrepreneurs can be as they adjust to this pandemic," he said. "This initiative by council will provide support to help not only restaurant owners but the retail sector as well and enhance the vibrancy of our core areas."

Businesses are expected to follow public health guidelines when it comes to capacity, and physical distancing, the city said.