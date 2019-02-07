Thunder Bay's public parking lots losing $500k in revenue, per month

Parking meters in Thunder Bay, Ont., can get fed a quarter at a time - with those quarters adding up over the minutes, hours and days parking spots remain empty.

The city announced in March it would not charge for on-street metered parking until the end of April.

Those quarters add up, with the city estimating it would lose $80,000 per month in revenue without collecting from on-street parking meters. The profits from on-street parking is used to offset losses at the two city parkades.

The city is not the only public institution to lose money on its parking.

The Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre announced it would have free parking during the COVID-19 pandemic.

That announcement means the $250,000 collected from parking per month at the facility would no longer go to the hospital's foundation.

The hospital itself does not receive revenue from its parking lots - the hospital signed an agreement with the Health Sciences Centre Foundation in 2018 to receive revenue from the lots, while the hospital gets rent and management fees from the arrangement, set to expire in 2021.

The other major public entity in the city to not collect parking fees is the Thunder Bay Airport.

Based on its latest publicly-available financial statements, the airport collects about $167,000 per month in parking fees.

The airport stopped charging for short-term parking on March 24, and both short-term and long-term lots are now virtually empty.

The total losses for just parking revenues at these three public institutions, totals nearly half-a-million-dollars each month.