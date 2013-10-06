Thunder Bay City Council to consider sale of parkades

The future of two city-owned parkades in Thunder Bay is among the items to be discussed by city council on Monday.

Coun. Aldo Ruberto will table a motion calling on city administration to prepare a report on the feasibility of selling the parkades, located on Court Street and Syndicate Avenue South.

"As many people know, I am not in support of the City of Thunder Bay operating parkades," a memo from Ruberto states. "I see these structures as liabilities rather than assets. Costs are high to maintain and the use is for staff in both the north and south cores rather than for shoppers coming to the area for retail use."

The resolution asks for a report on the "feasibility of divesting ownership and proceeding with sale" of the two parkades.

If approved by council, the report would also include "the financial cost of selling and any potential benefits to the City of Thunder Bay in divesting these assets."

The report would be due back before council by June 14.