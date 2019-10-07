Thunder Bay paramedics to help administer COVID-19 vaccine in remote communities

Paramedics from Thunder Bay, Ont. will help administer COVID-19 vaccines in remote communities in Ontario's far north.

Two paramedics received their own dose of a COVID vaccine at the Thunder Bay hospital on Wednesday, said Rob Moquin, a paramedic with Superior North EMS and unit chair of Unifor 39-11.

Paramedics from the city will have to be vaccinated before travelling to remote communities he said.

"I think it's the right thing to do. We'd hate to go up and cause any sort of outbreak because of us."

He said ORNGE, the air ambulance provider in the province is coordinating paramedics to administer the vaccine in remote communities.

"There certainly has been a lot of positive banter amongst the rank-and-file, and I know we've got a lineup of others that are willing to get the vaccination to go north," Moquin said.

"As soon as everyone is fully vaccinated, I believe ORNGE is going to take the lead in the logistics on getting us up north."

Moquin said there was no firm timeline on when paramedics could be travelling to remote areas, but expected it would be in the next couple of weeks.

He said he was unsure as to the exact number of paramedics from Thunder Bay that would be needed in remote communities.