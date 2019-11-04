Thunder Bay paramedics assaulted during multiple weekend incidents: police

Paramedics in Thunder Bay were assaulted in three separate incidents in a matter of hours over the weekend.

Thunder Bay police said the incidents took place from late Friday night into the early morning hours on Saturday.

The first incident happened just before 11 p.m. on Friday, when Superior North EMS paramedics were dispatched to treat an intoxicated youth on Wiley Street, police said in a written news release. The youth, who police said assaulted a paramedic before officers arrived, was aggressive and arrested after a brief struggle.

About an hour later, officers were called to Enniskillen Avenue for a woman who was intoxicated and behaving erratically. The woman became combative with paramedics and fled before the responding officers arrived, but she was later found and eventually allowed paramedics to take her to the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre.

At about 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, officers were called to an Arthur Street hotel for a woman that refused to leave the lobby. The woman, who appeared to have injuries from a prior incident, was taken to hospital. A paramedic was assaulted prior to the officers arriving.