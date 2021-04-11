A possible strike by more than 100 Superior North EMS paramedics has been averted, as their union has reached a tentative agreement with the City of Thunder Bay.

In a media release issued Saturday, Unifor Local 39-11 — which represents 108 paramedics who work in Thunder Bay, but not those who work for SNEMS in other areas outside of the city — said details of the four-year tentative agreement will not be released prior to ratification, which is expected to take place "in the coming days."

"The bargaining committee worked to ensure that this tentative agreement recognizes the dedication and significant role our members play in delivering life-saving care to the people of Thunder Bay," Rob Moquin, Unifor Local 39-11 unit chair, said in a statement. "While more work needs to be done, important gains were made to begin to close the gap between paramedics and other emergency service workers."

The paramedics have been without a contract since March 2020, with negotiations originally planned to begin last spring. However, the pandemic forced negotiations to be delayed until December.

Paramedics voted 99 per cent in favour of strike action in March 2021.

Had negotiations not produced an agreement, the paramedics would have been in a legal strike position at midnight on Saturday.