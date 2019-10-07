Thunder Bay paramedics vote 99 per cent in favour of strike action

Thunder Bay paramedics with Superior North Emergency Medical Services have voted 99 per cent in favour of strike action, according to their union.

The union expects to file a no board report, indicating a failure of negotiations, on Thursday, placing them in a legal position to strike in 18 days time, said Rob Moquin, the unit chair for Unifor 39-11 City Paramedics.

The union represents EMS paramedics within the city of Thunder Bay but not those in the rest of Thunder Bay EMS' service area.

The organization is currently working on an essential service agreement, which will dictate service levels during a possible strike, Moquin said.

The agreement will ensure the availability of a specific number of ambulances and personnel, he said, but that number will be "significantly less" than the service's full complement.

"It will have an impact on low acuity calls, and it may have an impact on time response to emergencies, but I do want to reiterate that should someone feel the need to call an ambulance to please call an ambulance because ambulances will be available to you. It's just the delivery system and the amount of cars on the road will be different and less."

A strike would also result in the suspension of the mobile COVID-19 testing service that is carried out by paramedics in the city, which includes some of the testing at long-term care facilities, Moquin said. It would also lead to the temporary cancellation of the community paramedic service, which provides health-checks on vulnerable citizens. And it would halt EMS' involvement in administering COVID-19 vaccines.

The union intends to continue to try to reach a deal with the City of Thunder Bay over the coming days, Moquin said, in hopes of averting a strike.

The paramedics' contract expired in March of last year, he said, and the parties had planned to sit down at the bargaining table in the spring.

However, the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic forced them to defer negotiations until December.

Since sitting down at the bargaining table, they have failed to reach an agreement on matters such as wages and benefits, Moquin said. However, he would not provide specifics.

"We respect the bargaining process and do not want to negotiate our contracts within the media," he said. "What we do want to use the media for is alerting and informing our stakeholders, essentially the citizens of Thunder Bay, that there could be a change to the ambulance service in the upcoming couple of weeks."

The parties continue to work toward a negotiated settlement, the City of Thunder Bay told CBC in an emailed statement Thursday.

Both parties are meeting with a conciliator today and have an additional date of negotiations scheduled next week, the city said.

"We hope to avoid a strike but, in that event, essential services by paramedics will be maintained," the statement read.

"We don't bargain in the media," said Norm Gale, city manager. "We greatly appreciate the skill, diligence, and hard work of the city's paramedics at all times but especially during this unprecedented time."