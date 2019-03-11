Man charged after Thunder Bay paramedics assaulted

A 52-year-old Thunder Bay man is facing charges after an assault on paramedics on the city's north side on Sunday.

Superior North EMS paramedics were called to a restaurant in the 100 block of Cumberland Street North at about 11 p.m. with reports of a male in possible medical distress.

The male became irate and combative while the paramedics were attempting to assist him, police said. Paramedics were able to restrain the man, as police officers arrived at the scene.

Police said the man continued to be combative, and was arrested and taken to police headquarters.

The man has been charged with two counts of assault and resisting a peace officer.