Thunder Bay home care workers urged to take tough stand in wage talks as bargaining begins with ParaMed

The president of the union local representing ParaMed employees in Simcoe/Muskoka is advising her colleagues in Thunder Bay to "stand up and fight," as contract talks get underway between the home care giant and the union representing local workers.

The Simcoe/Muskoka workers voted last week to ratify a new contract with ParaMed, narrowly averting a strike, but not before holding a protest outside the company's offices in Barrie, where they accused ParaMed of failing to use increases in provincial home care funding to improve wages.

"We're a small local — small but mighty," said Cheryl Bumstead, the president of the Ontario Public Sector Employees Union (OPSEU), who is originally from Ignace.

Wages for home care workers have been under scrutiny ever since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, as staffing shortages have led to increased incidents of missed care for many home care clients.

In Thunder Bay, one woman said she went to hospital for stitches after gashing her leg on her power chair because she was exhausted trying to care for herself after repeated missed visits from ParaMed. Another woman told CBC News she planned to move in with her ailing father in part because of concerns about ParaMed's reliability.

ParaMed's parent company, Extendicare, has blamed those situations on a staffing crisis that it says is particularly acute in northwestern Ontario.

ParaMed workers in Simcoe/Muskoka protested outside the company's offices in Barrie last month saying the company was not passing new provincial funding onto its frontline staff. The parties subsequently agreed on a new contract that the union says provides annual wage increases of at least 1.5 per cent. (OPSEU/Facebook)

Home Care Ontario, the industry group that represents ParaMed and other home care providers, launched a campaign in December urging the Ford government to speed up the allocation of its promised $1 billion for the sector over three years, saying the funding is urgently needed to pay for increased wages to attract and retain workers.

But according to OPSEU, ParaMed initially offered a wage increase of just eight cents an hour for its lowest paid workers in the first year of the contract and nothing for three years for those making more than $19 an hour. It instead offered workers lump-sum payments.

After the rally, OPSEU said the company offered a new contract that includes wage increases of at least 1.5 per cent per year for three years, mileage increases, and premiums for weekend and evening work.

A spokesperson for Extendicare, did not confirm specifics of the offers but said there were "inaccuracies within the earlier framing of the ongoing negotiations and exclusion of critical context from previous media reports."

The only context the company provided was the three dollar an hour pay increase that was mandated and paid for by the province separately from the contract rate increase the province provided last year.

Funding needs to go to front line workers, union says

Thunder Bay employees of ParaMed have been without a contract since the end of December and are currently in the early stages of bargaining, according to Laura Morton, the director of home and community care for their union, SEIU Healthcare.

"It's going as well as negotiations go at this point," she said.

The contract won by the Simcoe/Muskoka workers follows a similar pattern to those the union had previously negotiated with the company during its last round of bargaining, Morton said.

But the Thunder Bay contract is one of the first it will negotiate since the province gave ParaMed a three per cent contract rate increase for personal support services last year, so it will be seeking increases in wages and benefits in light of that, she added.

"Increased funding from the province needs to go to frontline healthcare workers who are out providing the care and less to for profit corporations," Morton said.

"Inflation is at very high levels, right? … People generally are struggling. And so we need to make sure that wages are competitive in home care, particularly as home care is being positioned as the solution for other healthcare struggles, with capacity issues in long-term care and hospitals."

One labour expert said that unions across Canada are focused on trying to bring wages up to battle the impact of inflation.

"If you get a very low wage increase, as many workers in the Ontario healthcare sector have been facing for years, you're really losing your standard of living," said economist Jim Stanford, the director of the Centre for Future Work.

Across the country as a whole, wage increases have been averaging around five per cent, Stanford said, but low-wage workers in publicly-funded sectors are struggling with the combined effects of higher prices and wage restraint by employers – caused in part by government funding policies.

"There's no question that the surge in inflation over the last couple of years has concentrated the minds of union negotiators at every bargaining table in the country," he said.