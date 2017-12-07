It's lights out for Thunder Bay's Parade of Lights for 2020

The annual Parade of Lights in Thunder Bay, Ont., is being unplugged for 2020.

The event was scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 5.

"We have all been negatively affected by this terrible COVID-19 pandemic and this popular event is no exception," said Greg Stephenson, the chair of the Parade of Lights.

"Unfortunately, success at this point is a deterrent as we do have a huge amount of people who come out to watch the parade. And, it's physically impossible for us to guarantee physical distancing. We've looked at other options, and it just wasn't going to work this year."

The announcement comes after the annual Santa Claus Parade will also be cancelled in Thunder Bay, along with parades in Kenora and Dryden.

"It is our hope and wish that we will be back Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, with a bigger, more exciting parade for the residents of Thunder Bay and the surrounding area to welcome the Christmas season," Stephenson said.

The parade is a fundraiser for Special Olympics Ontario's Thunder Bay chapter, Autism Ontario Thunder Bay and District, the George Jeffrey Children's Centre and the Thunder Bay Therapeutic Riding Association.

Stephenson said the Thunder Bay Police Association, which helps organize the parade, will continue to accept donations for the charities that benefit from the parade.

Last year, the parade raised about $28,000 in total, Stephenson said.