New support group launched for people who have lost loved ones during COVID-19

Hospice Northwest is launching a new program aimed at helping people grieve the loss of loved ones during the COVID-19 pandemic – and proceeds from Sunday's virtual Hike For Hospice Event are helping fund it.

The program is a new version of the organization's Hearts and Hope facilitated support group specifically for those who have experienced loss during the pandemic – so that they can meet with others who have dealt with the added burden of physical distancing guidelines, limits on hospital visitation, travel bans, social isolation requirements and other public health measures restricting their contact with those who are dying.

"The grief is compounded by not being able to get in touch and be with," said Hospice Northwest executive director Cherie Kok.

Kok knows the experience first hand, she said. She has lost both her mother and mother-in-law since the pandemic began.

"It has been particularly hard because, in the case of my mom, I was not able to go in and be with her at the end," she said.

Virtual support

"In the case of my mother-in-law, she had suffered a stroke and was in the hospital alone for three full weeks without family by her side. And if it weren't for a couple of wonderful nurses, we would not be able to even communicate with her."

Kok's mother-in-law was able to come home for a while but suffered a massive stroke in July, she explained.

"By July 3, restrictions were starting to be lifted a little bit, and so immediate family could go in on a sort of rotating basis," she said. "It was still very strange, and none of the extended family could come and be with her."

Hospice Northwest's Hearts and Hope group for those who have lost loved ones during the pandemic is taking place online using the Zoom platform, Kok said. It runs for six weeks, two hours at a time, and focuses on a different topic each week.

The organization's annual Hike For Hospice fundraiser is also taking place virtually this year.

Registrants have until 4 p.m. Sunday to hike three or five kilometres.

Anyone can donate to the organization at hospicenorthwest.ca.