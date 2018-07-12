Thunder Bay addiction, mental health group moves to new office space

People living with mental health and addictions issues in Thunder Bay, Ont., will soon have a bright, shiny new space in town.

People Advocating for Change through Empowerment (PACE) has been busy moving out of their old Algoma Street headquarters since late last month and are planning to open their new space on Van Norman Street on Monday.

"We were looking for a new location as well as a new building," PACE executive director, Georgina McKinnons explained.

She said the new office space on Van Norman Street is 'a really great location' because they are neighbours with other organizations that provide similar services like the Lutheran Community Care Centre.

"We're closer to getting them legal help [and] we can get them more help in setting them up with ID's because it's in walking distance of this location," McKinnons said.

PACE offers a range of services and assistance for people living with addictions and mental health issues including workshops, support groups, Internet and laundry access.

With a much bigger office, the organization is excited to offer private office spaces for clients who wish to work on their resumes, a shower unit in their washrooms, and a members room with a pool table and much more.