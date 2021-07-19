Section of Water Street in Thunder Bay to close for installation of pedestrian overpass

A section of Water Street in Thunder Bay, Ont., will be closed to traffic starting Monday to allow for the re-installation of the Marina Park overpass.

The closure will run between Van Norman Street and Red River Road, the city said.

Project engineer Mike Vogrig said the closure is needed to allow crews to complete the final pieces of the project.

He said cranes will be moved onto the site to lift the overpass back into place.

"Once that lift happens, they have a couple of other items to do," Vogrig said. "A new concrete deck is being poured while the bridge is in place."

"While that concrete deck is being poured, they will be lifting all the glass panels to put them back into place in the frame," he said. "So, they'll need that road access in order to accomplish that."

The contractor, Tom Jones Corporation, said a detour that runs along Park Avenue, Court Street, Van Norman Street, and Cumberland Street North will be posted.

Vogrig said the detour takes into account a number of changes to the roads in the north core that the city implemented this summer, including making some one-way to make the area more walkable.

The overpass was taken down last year for repairs and refurbishment. The initial goal was to have all the work done, and the overpass back in place, by fall 2020.

However, over the course of the work, it was discovered the overpass had more damage than originally expected, and the completion of the project was delayed until this year.

Vogrig said inspections take place every two years.

"This was an odd event, because we had areas on the structure which, without taking it down and ripping it apart, we couldn't really inspect," he said. "You kind of look at the deterioration of the structure overall, and you estimate 'well, we're going to see similar deterioration in these areas, as well.'"

"We ran into a worst-case scenario where, when we removed the concrete deck, and we removed the curtain frame that held up all those panels, the areas that were covered ... ended up being in worse shape overall than the rest of the structure."

"That's what caused the issue for this particular project."

The city initially budgeted about $1.3 million for the project; the extra work was expected to add just under $500,000 to the total.

"We're actually below that number," Vogrig said. "Obviously, the project's not complete yet, but everything's looking pretty good so far."

"It seems we caught everything within that first year of work that was extra to the contract."