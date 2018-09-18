Poverty and trauma — behind Thunder Bay's addiction, overdose numbers

Communities across Canada continue to struggle with opioid addiction and overdoses, and Thunder Bay is, of course, no exception.

In fact, the city and region have seen a disproportionate number of overdoses, one that's higher than the provincial average, and experts say the crisis can, in many cases, be traced back to a few factors.

"Challenges with substance use, in general, a lot of times stem back to trauma, so underlying trauma," said Cynthia Olsen, coordinator of the Thunder Bay Drug Strategy.

Thunder Bay drug strategy coordinator Cynthia Olsen says poverty and trauma are factors in the city's high rates of drug addiction and overdoses. (Jody Porter/CBC)

But that's not all, Olsen said. Poverty, as well as the region's support systems and geography, are also factors.

"This is a wide geography with a small population," she said. "And we may not get funded quite the same way, or have the access to those types of services in the same way that other, more densely-populated communities might."

Dr. Emily Groot, associate medical officer of health at the Thunder Bay District Health Unit, said a lack of housing, too, is a contributor.

"If people are using drugs in situations where they're outside, or don't have a safe place, that can sometimes result in needing to use quickly, not having the opportunity to test small amounts," she said. "People feel uncomfortable using in public, and so safe housing is helpful."

Dr. Emily Groot, associate medical officer with the Thunder Bay District Health Unit, says a lack of housing is a contributing factor to addiction rates. (Thunder Bay District Health Unit)

Det. Insp. Ryan Hughes of the Thunder Bay Police Service said the city's remote location makes it a very lucrative market for drug traffickers, and the market is drawing gang members from southern Ontario to Thunder Bay.

"They go into the more vulnerable areas," he said. "They befriend people by having lots of money, might buy them necessities for their household."

"They move into their place, and then they gradually take over and start selling drugs from their place," Hughes said. "They are infiltrating peoples' lives."

The affected residents, Hughes said, are reluctant to contact police, as the gangs are violent. Hughes said that while police are finding more handguns in the city as a result of the gangs operating in Thunder Bay, they're not targetting the general public and no overt conflict between gangs has happened yet.

Mae Katt, a nurse practitioner from Thunder Bay, says generational trauma is contributing to drug addiction rates in the north. (Wayne Vallevand/CBC)

And it's not just Thunder Bay being affected by the opioid crisis; northern communities are also struggling.

"When I look at the drug use that has happened in the communities in the north, they got there on a trajectory that included the history," said Mae Katt, nurse practitioner. "We've been victims of a very poor history in Canada with native people, and I think part of that residential school legacy came out in the early 90s, when we were starting to see the youth suicide crisis."

Katt said people talked about the grief they felt over losing people close them, but they didn't have a place to heal.

"We didn't have any counsellors who were able to do the grief counselling," she said. "And we seem to have lost that indigenous, cultural way of healing."

The drugs, Katt said, helped people escape. But things are turning around.

"Now that we have treatment, we see people doing so much better," she said. "We see the communities being very robust."