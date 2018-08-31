Thunder Bay marks International Overdose Awareness Day

The City of Thunder Bay marked International Overdose Awareness Day Friday with an event at City Hall that featured guest speakers, a memorial and an info-fair.

The day aims to end the stigma around drug-related deaths and pay tribute to loved-ones who have died.

Local artist Benjamin Murray, who has lost several close friends to overdose deaths, spoke at the event and said it's important to come together to remember those who have passed and try to prevent future tragedies.

"I think it's really important to remember these people in a positive light, to remember that it wasn't their fault," Murray told CBC. "They had a disease. They tried. They fought it tooth and nail. I was there myself, and it's not anything that you would want to be in."

The event featured a memorial to the 29 people either confirmed or suspected to have died from opioid overdoses in 2017. It consisted of 29 pairs of shoes tied with purple ribbons topped with black balloons to commemorate each person who died.

In addition, community groups such as Elevate NWO offered free naloxone training and handed out naloxone kits.

Anyone wanting a kit can contact Elevate or Superior Points to obtain one, said Elevate outreach and engagement worker Ken Miller. They can also go to their neighbourhood pharmacy.

Thunder Bay first marked International Overdose Awareness Day in 2015.

