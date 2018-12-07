Skip to Main Content
Outdoor rinks almost ready in Thunder Bay, Ont.

Hockey players and skaters in Thunder Bay, Ont., can soon lace up and hit the outdoor rinks.

Target date of December 15 for rinks to open

Jeff Walters · CBC News ·
The rink at Carrick Park in Thunder Bay is almost ready for skating and hockey. (Jeff Walters/CBC)

The city hopes it will have some of its outdoor boarded rinks ready for use by December 15. The target date is susceptible to changes in the weather.

Cory Halvorsen, the manager of parks, said flooding has already started at outdoor facilities. 

The city maintains rinks at 16 supervised locations, as well as another 11 boarded rinks that are unsupervised.

There are numerous other pond-style rinks in parkettes throughout the city.

The skating area at Prince Arthur's Landing is already open for the season.

