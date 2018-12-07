Hockey players and skaters in Thunder Bay, Ont., can soon lace up and hit the outdoor rinks.

The city hopes it will have some of its outdoor boarded rinks ready for use by December 15. The target date is susceptible to changes in the weather.

Cory Halvorsen, the manager of parks, said flooding has already started at outdoor facilities.

The city maintains rinks at 16 supervised locations, as well as another 11 boarded rinks that are unsupervised.

There are numerous other pond-style rinks in parkettes throughout the city.

The skating area at Prince Arthur's Landing is already open for the season.