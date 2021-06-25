Thunder Bay's outdoor pools, beaches, now open for the summer

Thunder Bay's outdoor pools and beaches are now open for the summer.

The city announced the openings of Art Widnall Pool, Heath Park Pool, Boulevard Lake, and Sandy Beach at Chippewa, on Friday.

However, there are some changes to operations at the pools this year, with users being required to book swim times in advance, as there is a limit to the number of people allowed in the facility at once, the city said.

Reservations can be made via phone, or in person, the city said.

At the beaches, meanwhile, users are asked to follow all posted signage, and use the designated entry and exit locations.

All users are also asked to follow public health guidelines and maintain physical distances while using the pools or beaches.

On its website, the city said all indoor pools will remain closed until provincial COVID-19 guidelines allow them to reopen.