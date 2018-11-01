Out of the Cold program gets three-year funding guarantee

A program to provide 15 people with a place to sleep in Thunder Bay, Ont., will operate for the next three years.

The Out of the Cold program, operated through Grace Ministries (Grace Place) received $750,000 from the Ontario Trillium Foundation. The money will be used to keep the beds open at night, but also provide support during the day, which was not a part of the program during its first year of operation.

"The other part of the funding is going towards social navigators who will be able to help individuals that use the services, and direct them to supports and resources," said Bonnie Krysowaty, a social researcher with the Lakehead Social Planning Council.

Krysowaty said the resources include income planning, and assisting people with finding housing.

The original seed funding to get the program off the ground simply kept people off the streets at night, she said. The three-year funding aims to provide more support during the day as well.

Out of the Cold also provides guests with a hot breakfast or snack, as well as clothing and laundry facilities.

Out of the Cold operates from November 1 to April 30. Grace Place will open its doors for the program Thursday night.