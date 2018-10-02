Thunder Bay to fund Grace Place's Out of the Cold program

An hour long debate by Thunder Bay city councillors ended with an agreement to spend $50,000 to continue with the Old of the Cold program.

The program, operated by Grace Place on Simpson Street, provides ten homeless people during the winter months with a warm place to sleep.

The discussion at city hall on Monday, although going in circles at times, was lively.

"I can't really believe that we're spending this much time trying to get $50,000 passed for this organization," said Mayor Keith Hobbs.

Coun. Rebecca Johnson was the sole councillor to speak against funding the program, saying money should come from the Thunder Bay District Social Services Administration Board (DSSAB).

"If we feel really strongly about this, and I do, I have no problem saying we really need this program ... I'm just looking at where its funding is coming from."

Johnson said council should think carefully about funding the program, and that the current election campaign should not compel councillors to fund a program that should be taken care of by another board.

"I look at talking about leadership, and I look at the individuals that sit on the DSSAB from this organization, show leadership, and maybe our council should show some leadership and show DSSAB — and [tell] them — that they need to be supporting this, and not city council."

Hobbs said he "really take[s] exception," to comments that funding the program is not city council's job.

"Quality of life is our job," he said.

"The weather is upon us now. We don't have much time to wait," added Coun. Paul Pugh.

"We have to do something, or we decide to do nothing and let people freeze to death. That is an option, but not one that I'm willing to support."

Council agreed to fund Grace Place with a $50,000 grant, but with a provision. It said that if outside funding is found — either through private donations, a Trillium grant or through the DSSAB — that the money would be returned to the city.

John Jumbo Park

The other major item at council on Monday was dealing with noise issues at John Jumbo Park.

Administration put together a report on how to deal with noise, speeding vehicles, intimidating behaviour and suspected drug and alcohol use.

One of the short term recommendations is to disconnect the free WIFI hotspot at the Jumbo Gardens Rec Centre on Toivo Street. Administration believes the use of the internet in the area is attracting people, and issues to the area.

"Typically that type of activity (noise, suspected drug use) in the park spaces will slow down because of the weather in general," said Cory Halvorsen, the city's parks manger.

"However, we'll monitor it."

Long-term options include installing a gate to prevent vehicular access to the park at night, he said.