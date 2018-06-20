Thunder Bay area leaders unite to fight systemic racism

Leaders of 11 major organizations in Thunder Bay, Ont., — including the city, the hospital, the library, the police force, and the public and Catholic school boards — have signed an accord pledging to address systemic racism in the city.

The members of the newly-formed Anti-Racism and Inclusion Coalition have committed to setting short and long-term goals aimed at meeting the demands of three large investigations. Those include the inquest into the deaths of seven First Nations youth in Thunder Bay, the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls, and the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada.

The coalition members also committed to reporting annually on their progress and to maintaining respectful relations with Indigenous governments, organizations and individuals.

The other signatories are St. Joseph's Care Group, Matawa First Nations Management, Confederation College, Lakehead University and Fort William First Nation.

'It's monumental'

"It's a big deal, it's monumental," said Ken Ogima, the chief executive officer of Fort William First Nation.

"You've got 11 of Thunder Bay's largest employers coming together; you've got all the chief executive officers, chief operating officers, chief administrative officers, uniting under one cause and that cause is systemic discrimination and racism."

Ogima first conceived of the coalition, along with Thunder Bay city manager Norm Gale, during a conversation about racism, and what they could do about it, Ogima said.

The pair of top-level managers quickly realized they couldn't tackle the problem alone, leading Gale to reach out to the other partners, he added.

"This isn't pleasant, this is not fun stuff to talk about," Gale said when asked about the process of discussing racism — an uneasy subject for many people — with those who hold positions of significant power in the city.

"But it's necessary to talk about it."

'...not a pleasant thing to talk about...'

"All of us had these conversations in good spirit, in good faith, and honestly," Gale continued.

"But I wouldn't say it was a pleasure — it's an absolute pleasure to work with my colleagues and these professionals ...but the subject matter is not a pleasant thing to talk about, and that's part of our daunting challenge."

At a news conference Tuesday announcing the accord, Ogima was the only member of the coalition to publicly discuss his personal process of reflecting on internalized racism.

"I, too, can honestly say that I have perpetuated and I have contributed to racism, maybe not in such a blatant and harassing form, but I have contributed to racism," he said.

"When we talk about that uncomfortableness, it is simply that. "I am saying that there is a problem, and I'm part of the problem so I have to be part of the solution. And I think that's part of the uncomfortableness because we don't know what that solution is. We don't know what tomorrow is going to bring."

Other organizations invited to join coalition

The next step, Ogima said, is for the coalition to meet and discuss what lies ahead.

For the City of Thunder Bay, that will mean a lot of consultation with community members, Gale said.

Gale described himself as nervous but committed to moving forward with the work of the coalition, adding that the "daunting" nature of the challenge ahead should not dissuade people from making the effort.

"It feels good but that's the good feeling that you get before you roll up your sleeves, and you have more work that you're signing on for," he said.

The coalition is inviting other organizations in the city to join them.