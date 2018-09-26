OPP in Thunder Bay area close section of Oliver Rd. for manhunt

Ontario Provincial Police in the Thunder Bay area have closed Oliver Road, between Gratton Road and Twin City Crossroads, as they continue to search for the people involved in an early morning robbery.

"There is no threat to public safety, we believe it is an isolated incident," said Cst. Diana Cole, adding that "at this time we're asking drivers to find an alternate route to avoid that area as we are on the scene."

Around 2:43 a.m. Wednesday, OPP at the Thunder Bay detachment received a report about a robbery at a home on Lakeshore Drive in the Municipality of Shuniah, she said.

Spike belt used to stop car, suspect(s) fled vehicle

Officers were told the assailants left the residence in a dark coloured sedan, which police located on Oliver Road and used a spike belt to stop.

One male was arrested at the scene, but police are continuing to look for other people who fled the vehicle, said Cole.

The number of suspects, and whether or not they are armed is still unclear because the investigation is in the early stages, said Cole, noting that more information will be provided as it becomes available.

OPP drone, canine unit in use

Officers from the OPP Emergency Response Team, the canine unit and officers with the Thunder Bay Police Service responded to the scene.

An OPP drone is also being used at the scene, said Cole.