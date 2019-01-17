OPP identify man whose body was found June 2018 on Lake Superior island

Ontario Provincial Police in Thunder Bay have identified human remains found June 24, 2019 on Victoria Island in Lake Superior as those of 57-year-old Robert Timothy Buscumb of no fixed address.

OPP stated in a written release Thursday that his death is not deemed suspicious.

The remains were discovered by people fishing in the area. OPP Forensic Identification Services and an Emergency Response Team were called to investigate.

Police stated that Buscumb is believed to be from Alberta.